Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred several police officers, including IG and SP Udaipur, where a tailor was hacked to death by two men at his shop on Tuesday. The transfer orders came shortly after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited Udaipur to offer condolences to the bereaved family of the tailor. Both Udaipur Range IG Hinglaj Dan and SP Manoj Kumar were removed late in the night.

Praful Kumar will be the IG of Udaipur while Vikas Sharma has been appointed as the new SP. Hinglaj Dan has now been given the responsibility of Human Rights. SHO Govind Singh and ASI Bhanwarlal have been suspended for their negligence, which led to the killing of the tailor. The government also transferred the SPs of 10 districts. Rashi Dogra Dudi has been posted as SP Dungarpur in place of Sudhir Joshi, Narayan Togas in place of Shailendra Singh in Karauli, Dharmendra Singh in place of Dholpur SP Narayan Togus, Chunaram Jat in place of Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma, Mamta Gupta in place of Sirohi SP Dharmendra Singh, Jhalawar SP Monika Sen has been replaced by Richa Tomar, Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain has been replaced by Rajan Dushyant, Dausa SP Rajkumar Gupta has been replaced by Preeti Jain and Pali SP Rajan Dushyant has been replaced by Gagandeep Singla.

Also read: Udaipur murder: Two accused sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, the two accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who were involved in the murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur on Tuesday, have been shifted to Ajmer High-Security Jail. According to sources, a 10-member team of NIA will interrogate them here. Riyaz and Ghouse had entered a tailoring shop in Udaipur in broad daylight on June 28 and hacked Kanhailal to death with a cleaver for his post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on her controversial comments against the Prophet of Islam. The NIA team will file an application in the Jaipur court for the production warrant of both the accused in the Special NIA Court of Jaipur.