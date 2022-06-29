Hyderabad: The gruesome assassination of a tailor, Kanhaiy Lal, who supported Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Mohammed through a social media post in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday has initiated outrage amongst the people while Bollywood and TV celebrities are also reacting to the hideous act. Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Lucky Ali, Kamal R Khan, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar have criticised the horrible murder in name of 'Islam'.

Bollywood celebrities express outrage; Udaipur beheading

Kangana Ranaut has written, 'The way videos of Kanhaiyalal's murder have been made, I do not dare to watch them, I am absolutely shocked'. Anupam Kher writes angrily, 'Frightened.. sad.. angry'. On this condemnable incident, Pakistani artist KRK has tweeted, "Prophet Mohammad never harmed anyone physically, so no one should use Islam to commit such crimes."

The victim was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on the Prophet of Islam. According to the police, the two accused allegedly met the tailor on the pretext of giving cloth measurements. The arrested Gos Mohammed and Riyaz Akhtari, both the residents of Surajpole, Udaipur, were arrested hours after they committed the murder, police said.