Udaipur: India is expected to host the G-20 summit in Udaipur. A two-member team from the centre side reached the city and reviewed possible venues and hotels for the event on Thursday.

Geetu Joshi and Neha Singh, two women officers from the Finance Department of the Government of India, were received by Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism at Dabok Airport. Both the officers toured various hotels and venues that can be used during the summit for meetings and accommodations for the members of international delegations. However, for now, the Central Government has not announced anything officially.