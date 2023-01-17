Udaipur: Setting up another example of communal harmony, well-know artisan Waqar Hussain has chiseled a Lord Sri Ram's Durbar(also spelt Darbar), which he wants to present to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a step towards the direction besides as a gesture of love and affection.

The Udaipur-borne artisan has made it from Belgium crystals and studded it with 24 carat gold. The durbar has been attracting viewers from far and near in Udaipur. "Lord Sri Ram's Durbar is completely handmade. It is made of 24 carat gold-plated Belgium crystals," the artisan said.

"When gold is used over the Belgium crystals, it adds more beauty to the structure. It is housed in a glass case. When a devotee touches the case, the sensor incorporated in it starts activates recitation of Bhajans (songs). Besides the idol of Lord Shri Ram, the Durbar frame has statues of Laxman and Mata Janaki which are 1.5 ft tall. Lord Hanuman is seen in kneeling position. The frame also carries 'Diya' for performing 'Aarti'. The entire case is two feet tall," Hussain explained the constituents.

Also read- Udaipur: Businessman receives ‘death threat’ from ‘Mohammad Gadi’

It is my dream to present this gift to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has become the first prime minister in getting global recognition to our country, he said without elaborating on the 'global recognitions' he referred to. "I bow to PM Modi for bringing laurels for the country," Hussain said.

Pained by Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal hacking case Waqar said "someone attempted to vitiate the atmosphere in Udaipur. Ours is a peace loving city. But they were not successful. We all are Indians first and sons of 'Bharat Mata'. We should give respect to each other's religion. It was my small effort to bring cohesion in the society. Even in family, we avoid those creating trouble. In the same manner, we sidelined those responsible for Udaipur incident."