Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has booked Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, who attacked the security personnel at the Gorakhnath temple earlier this month, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), while calling him a member of a terrorist organization.

He has been booked under sections 16,18 20 and 40 of UAPA. These include punishment for terrorist act (Section 16), punishment for conspiracy (Section 18), member of a terrorist gang (Section 20) and raising funds for a terrorist organization (Section 40). Additionally, the case has been moved to ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow while his custody has been extended by 14 more days.

The UP ATS said in a Gorakhpur court that Abbasi was collecting funds for terrorist organizations. On April 3, Abbasi, a mechanical engineer from IIT Mumbai, tried to forcefully enter the Gorakhnath temple. When stopped, he injured two PAC personnel with a sharp weapon. According to the ATS probe so far, Abbasi was allegedly studying online jihad lessons from ISIS terrorists. His father Mohammad Munir has been a legal advisor in many finance companies. His uncle is a noted doctor in Gorakhpur.

At present, UP ATS had received information about several bank accounts linked to Abbasi. The Uttar Pradesh government's home department said in a statement that the incident at Gorakhnath temple was part of a "serious conspiracy". "The attacker was trying to enter the temple premises to carry out an act of terror which was foiled by brave PAC and police personnel," the statement added.

Also read: Gorakhnath Mutt case: Assailant Murtaza received online training in three phases from ISIS