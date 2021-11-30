New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma court on Monday ordered the release of Delhi riots accused Meeran Haider. He was granted custody parole for appearing in the UGC NET examination to be held on Tuesday. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted this order after Haider sought permission to appear for the examination.

The court instructed the investigating officer to verify the examination documents like admit card and the rest of the details online from the UGC-NET portal. The details were checked and verified that the documents provided were correct.

An FIR has been registered against Meeran Haider under UAPA in connection with the Delhi riots. On April 1, 2020 Haider was arrested during the Covid-19 lockdown, while he was allegedly engaged in conspiring to incite communal violence during the 2020 Delhi riots. Haider was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Delhi police.

The charges have been leveled against Meeran Haider under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 of the UAPA and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property.

Also Read: Delhi riots: Assembly panel asks Facebook to submit records on users' reports for 3 months

The other accused in the case-Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammed Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal and Devangan Kalita. Among them, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangan Kalita and Natasha Narwal-- have been granted bail.