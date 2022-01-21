New Delhi: The mortal remains of the two Indians killed in an oil tanker blast, carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in the UAE on January 17 will reach to India on Friday.



All formalities for repatriation of mortal remains were completed by the Indian embassy in the UAE on Thursday. The mortal remains will reach Punjab's Amritsar and will be handed over to the families of the deceased.



Three people, including the two Indians, were killed in the blast in three oil tankers in a suspected Houthi drone strike on Monday, January 17 in Abu Dhabi.



The oil tankers belong to ADNOC company, the leading energy producer of UAE. Six others also got injured, including two Indians, who were admitted in hospital and later discharged the same day.

IANS