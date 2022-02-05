Antigua: England skipper Tom Prest won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, here on Saturday.

Speaking at toss, Prest said chasing in a finals is always hard because of scorecard pressure.

"We will have a bat first, pitch looks a good one and obviously scorecard pressure, chasing in a finals is always hard. To put 230 against them (Afghanistan) and then defend how we did gives us great confidence going into this game. We are playing the same team," the England skipper said.

On the other hand, the Indian skipper Yash Dhull said he also wanted to bat first.

"We also wanted to bat first. We take it game by game and we play with a positive mindset. Change of venue doesn't bother us. No changes in the playing eleven for us," Dhull said.

Playing XI:

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

IANS