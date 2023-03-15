Gurugram: Recreating the movie scene of Bollywood starrer Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi web series' on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram city of Haryana — proved costly for two youths. Police have arrested two youths and while two others are on the run. They were making short video reels by throwing fake banknotes in the middle of the road.

In the viral video, one youth was seen throwing fake currencies from a moving car. While another youth was at the wheel. This act was performed on the road for a brief period. The duo sped away from the spot after some time.

Giving information about the viral video, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vikash Kaushik said, "We have identified the prime accused in the case and he will be arrested soon. Besides, action has been initiated against other accused under the relevant sections of the IPC. Police took suo-moto cognizance in the matter and initiated legal action in the matter."

Accused Zorawar Singh had uploaded the video on social media. The video had received more than one million views so far. Police arrested Zorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky and they were produced before the court on Tuesday. Later, they were granted bail.

Accused Zorawar Singh has been active on social media and keeps on uploading short videos for upping the followers. Besides, it also helped him in monetizing his social media account through ads. Zorawar was driving the car at a high speed while Gurpreet was throwing fake notes (Manoranjan Bank was written on the fake currencies), said sources.

Also read: Bihar: Uproar over teenagers making reels on temple premises

While two other persons Kabir and Hardik were engaged in making the reels riding on a motorcycle. The vehicle involved in making short videos had met with an accident on March 6 and was found parked in a garage. Police had also recovered some currencies of 'Manoranjan Bank' from accused's possession. Two other accused are still at large and they will be arrested soon, police said.