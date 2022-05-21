Salem (Tamil Nadu): The Omalur police on Friday arrested two youths for the possession of a handgun, a large pistol, another large pistol partially constructed and a knife. The police detained the two youths while conducting a vehicle search at Puliyampatti near Omalur on Friday and suspected that they were carrying illegal weapons from their mannerisms.

The police, therefore, checked the bags of the youth and found the illegal weapons in their possession. Both the culprits have been identified as Naveen Chakravarty and Sanjay Pratap. Immediately they were taken into custody and shifted to the police station for further interrogation. A preliminary investigation revealed that both of them are from Erumapalayam in Salem.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the youth had been watching YouTube channel tutorials for weapon construction and making weapons, including firearms, grenades and knives. They further informed that they had rented a house especially to conduct the construction of weapons there. The police, on receiving the information, raided the house of the accused and seized the weapons. Both the arrested have been booked under various Sections of the Arms Prohibition Act and will be produced in court.

