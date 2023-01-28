Meerut: Two youths were booked for allegedly insulting the national anthem in the Eidgah locality in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. A video had gone viral in which three youths could be seen dancing while the national anthem was being played. The accused have been identified as Adnan and Ruhal, police said. A case was registered against the two youths belonging to the Idgah locality of the city and they were detained for questioning.

Meerut City SP Piyush Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC after taking cognizance of the viral video in circulation on social media. Both the prime accused Adnan and Ruhul have been taken into custody. Further action was being initiated against the duo"

In the 29-second video, a youth donning a black jacket is seen offering a salute and then obscenely dancing and his friends laugh as the national anthem plays in the background. Sachin Sirohi, a former city president of Hindu Jagran Manch, said, "It was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused persons."

In the video, two youths standing on the terrace of the house were celebrating Republic Day. Youth Adnan was seen in a salutation posture and the national anthem playing in the background. In the video, some juke boxes were also kept. The accused after saying a few lines of the national anthem began dancing. The other youth was laughing at his impromptu gesture. He began shaking his leg after saying a few lines of the national anthem.