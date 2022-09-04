Amritsar: The Central Industrial Security Force on Sunday nabbed two youths with 21,000 euros (equal to Rs 32,86,500 in Indian currency) from Amritsar airport. The CISF personnel at the duty said that he suspected the accused by the way they were caring for their luggage on the Air India flight, number IX 191 heading to Dubai.

The CISF seized the money and handed it over to the Customs department. The CISF along with the police are probing the incident and are expected to make more arrests soon.