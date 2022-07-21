Two youth arrested for duping 68 years old man by transferring 22 lakh through G pay
Mumbai: Two youths were arrested for duping a 68-year-old retired man by transferring his Rs 22 lakh retirement amount to their account using G-Pay. They had befriended the old man and got the money transferred in the garb of playing a game on his phone: Dindoshi Police (PTI)
