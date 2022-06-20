Srinagar: Two young journalists from Kashmir Shahid Tantray and Syed Shehryar have won the Human Rights and Religious Freedom (HRRF) Journalism award 2022 announced on Sunday. Tantray, who works with The Caravan magazine has jointly won the award for his video story 'The Dirty Design: Is India trying to create a Shia-Sunni divide in Kashmir' with Priyanka Thirumurthy of another media house for her story 'Battling Hate and Virus'.

Freelance Kashmir photojournalist Syed Shehryar, who works for the UK-based New Issue Magazine has won the award for the best picture story. Pertinently, Tantray was recently summoned by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a report in The Caravan Magazine. The HRRF awards prizes have been given to journalists for in-depth coverage of basic and key issues related to Indian minorities and backward communities.

The HRFF awards are being organized by Indian American Muslim Council, an advocacy group based in Washington DC.

