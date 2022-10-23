Mangaluru: A tiny tot set an example by donating her hair to cancer patients. Adya Kulal, daughter of Sumalatha and Bharat Kulal of Maroli, has donated her hair. A two-year-four-month-old kid, who donated her hair to make wigs for cancer patients, is being admired by all. Mangalore South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath shared the news on his Facebook account.

"I was truly moved to see the courage and interest of Adya Kulal. At such a young age, she donated her hair to cancer patients. With this, she became a role model for society and inspired many. Sumalatha and Bharat Kulal are raising their proud daughter in the right way. Later, when she grows up, she will be happy to know about this," he wrote.

Many people, including kids, are suffering from cancer. The sad part of the treatment is those undergoing chemotherapy lose their hair. Men can cope with the loss of hair, but women and girls cannot bear venturing out without hair. Here comes, wigs, which make them confident to venture out.

Keeping this in view, the parents of a kid donated their daughter's hair not only to create awareness among people, but also to imbibe sharing and caring among kids as of late, people have become mechanical and getting lost in their world and losing their human face.