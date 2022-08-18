Nagpur: Two workers were killed after the cabin of a stacker reclaimer machine toppled at the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company's (Mahagenco) Khaparkheda plant in Nagpur in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. As per an official handout released by Mahagenco, the incident took place at 1.50 am when the coal-carrying stacker reclaimer machine cabin toppled after getting imbalanced, killing two persons, who were operating the machine.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Meshram (30), an employee of the Mahagenco, and contractual worker Pravin Shende (35), it said. The employees accused the company of negligence saying that they had repeatedly told the authorities that the stacker belt weighing 1.5 thousand tonnes was out of order for some days, but it was not replaced.

The plant's chief engineer Raju Ghuge said the power company will give compensation to the families of the deceased and will take steps so that such incidents do not happen again. The power company has also started the process of taking action against three operation engineers following the incident, the release said.