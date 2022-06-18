Surat: Two workers died after they fall from a crane while they were carrying an embroidery machine to the third floor of a building, on Saturday. According to the police, the crane's belt snapped and the machine fell from the third floor of a building of Katargam GIDC region of the city. A young man sitting on the machine and another man standing on the third floor were both knocked down. The deceased were identified as Shiv Karan Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati.

Police along with a squad and ambulance hurried to the spot where the Katargam police department has filed an accident report and was undertaking an investigation. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera where the falling man followed by the embroidery machine was visible. "We have examined the CCTV footage and took it as evidence. It looks to be an accident and could have been prevented if the workers had taken safety harnesses. We also probed the manager of the embroidery unit and further investigation is underway," said a police official.