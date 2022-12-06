Kandhamal (Odisha): Two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Gochapara in Phulbani under Kandhamal district on Tuesday. A firearm, 11 live bullets, and other explosive materials were seized. The operation was carried out in a dense forest in the Gochhapada area on Kandhamal –Boudh border. The combing was a planned operation based on intelligence reports. Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal coordinated and led the operation, said DG Police Sunil Kumar Bansal. “Our forces have also recovered two high-quality firearms and 11 live ammunition during the search operation,” Bansal said.

