Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): Two women died after being washed away in flashfloods at the famous Courtallam Falls here while one was rescued, officials said on Wednesday.

Two killed, one rescued in flashfloods in Tamil Nadu

Following flooding due to a sudden heavy downpour, the victims have washed away and their bodies were later retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, said a release from the District Collector's office. One of the victims hailed from Chennai while the other belonged to Panruti in the Cuddalore district, it said. (PTI)

Also Read: Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading