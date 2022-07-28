Two killed, one rescued in flashfloods in Tamil Nadu
Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): Two women died after being washed away in flashfloods at the famous Courtallam Falls here while one was rescued, officials said on Wednesday.
Following flooding due to a sudden heavy downpour, the victims have washed away and their bodies were later retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, said a release from the District Collector's office. One of the victims hailed from Chennai while the other belonged to Panruti in the Cuddalore district, it said. (PTI)
