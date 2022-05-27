Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Department arrested four Nigerian nationals, along with 21 kg of contraband in Narmadapuram of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, the four Nigerian nationals, including two women, were arrested during a raid on a hotel near Jai Stambh Chowk in Itarsi. Over 21 kg of drugs, including brown sugar, were recovered from their possession. It is believed that the drugs and brown sugar were to be supplied to other parts from here. Officials said that a few girls from Mizoram are also involved in the case. The arrested are being interrogated by the investigators while more details are awaited.

