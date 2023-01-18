Joshimath: The district administration on Wednesday extended the demolition exercise to unsafe private buildings in Joshimath with authorities issuing orders to demolish two private houses and PWD's Dak bungalow near the main market. The two private houses to be demolished are located in Manoharbagh which falls under ward no 5 of Joshimath municipal area. The house owners have given their consent for the demolition in writing. The PWD dak bungalow was constructed after 1976.

These buildings had been declared unsafe by the Central Building Research Institute which is the nodal agency for the exercise. The orders for demolition were issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana. Before this orders for the demolition of two hotels, Malari Inn and Mount View were issued and their scientific dismantling under CBRI supervision is underway. (PTI)