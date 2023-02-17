Srinagar: Two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were arrested here on Friday, police said. "2 militants of TRF arrested by Srinagar Police namely Zubair Gul S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Zoonimar (Category C) & Mohd Hamza Wali S/o Md Yousuf R/o Safakadal (Hybrid)," Srinagar Police tweeted.

They were involved in many militant incidents in Srinagar, they said. "One Pistol, one grenade and other material were recovered from their possession," a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered at the Safakadal police station.

In a joint operation with Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists with arms and ammunition from Bandipora in December last year.

On specific information, two militants, Imad Amin Chopan alias Chita Bhai and Tahir Ah Bhat alias Tiger both residents of Anantnag were apprehended while they were on the move from the upper reaches of Bandipora towards Srinagar, said police. Police recovered a Chinese Pistol along with magazine and rounds, Chinese grenade and detonators from their possession. "Their handlers tasked them to acquire arms and ammunition to revive the module of TRF in South Kashmir," J-K Police said. (With agency Inputs)