Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Two trekkers, who were trapped at 4,800 metres in the Himalayas, were successfully rescued. One of the rescued trekkers suffering from snow blindness was brought to Manali on a stretcher. SDM Manali was supervising the rescue operation. The woman trekker was brought to Manali on a stretcher. She was suffering from snow blindness. A 52-year-old trekker is from Belgium and the other woman trekker from Chennai, whose name is Sneha, age 22, was stuck at a place called Devi Ki Marhi for the past four days. The stranded adventure sports enthusiasts were out in the higher reaches of the Himalayas for sightseeing.

The joint team of Adventure Tour Operators Association, Kullu & Manali and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute rescued the stranded trekkers and brought them to Manali. Manali SDM Surendra Thakur, who was supervising the rescue operation, said, "The joint team was successful in evacuating both the trekkers. The rescue team belonging to Adventure Tour Operator Association, Kullu and Manali left for the spot on Saturday afternoon, whereas the team from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali, left for the spot on Sunday morning."