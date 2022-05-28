Udaipur (Rajasthan): The ill-fated bus carrying 17 members of a family from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident late on Friday night. A man and his daughter died on the spot while more than a dozen were critically injured and they have been undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. The mini-bus carrying passengers collided with a stationary trailer late on Friday night. The accident occurred near Aakiyawad on the Udaipur Pindwada highway. The deceased have been identified as Bharat, 55, and his 27-year-old daughter. Both died on the spot. At least eight critically injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, said police.

