Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Saturday during a joint cordon and search operation by police and CRPF. According to police, the two accused were arrested with arms and ammunition from Pulwama and Srinagar.

"During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar resident of Rohmoo Pulwama," police sources said. They further revealed an AK rifle, a magazine, and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the arrested.

Police and CRPF in a similar joint operation arrested a terrorist associate of LeT from the Eidgah area of Srinagar. A pistol was seized from the accused identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat. "In a similar action, on specific information, a joint party of Police and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Nillow Kulgam at Eidgah area of Srinagar along with a pistol," police said.

They also said that during the investigation it was revealed that those arrested had to come to Srinagar to carry out terrorist activities, especially target killings. "During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the said terrorist associate had come to Srinagar city to carry out terror incidents, especially target killings. Regarding both the incidents, cases under relevant sections have been registered and further investigation is going on," it added.

