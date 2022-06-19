Mysuru (Karnataka): Two women died in a road accident in Mysuru in Karnataka on Sunday when their car collided head-on with a milk tanker. Police sources said that the incident took place at the Koppalu gate on the Mysuru-Hunasuru highway.

They also said that the two women, identified as Jeevitha and Prasanna, were software professionals. At the time of the incident, they were traveling in a rented car, and when one of its tyres burst, the driver lost control and collided with the milk tanker coming from the opposite direction.

Police said that the two died on the spot and the front side of the car was severely damaged in the collision. Officials of the Bilikere Police Station reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, police said.