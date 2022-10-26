Agartala: Tripura Police on Tuesday nabbed two people who allegedly opened fire at a group of six people in the Natun Nagar Area of Agartala city. Sadar Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das, speaking to ETV Bharat, said that the accused are identified as Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santosh Das (35) residents of the Ushabazar area of Airport road.

The official also informed that a case has been registered against them under section 326/307/34 IPC & 27(2) of the Arms Act. "On Tuesday, late in the night, a group of six people left a local restaurant (Dhaba) after having dinner. Later, the locals heard the gunshots and found the group running toward the restaurant for shelter. Two of them sustained bullet injuries during the hustle and the two injured are identified as Haripada Das (37) and Sanjay Das (37), residents of Dighalia Natun Nagar under the Airport police station," the SDPO said.

Locals who heard the gunshots immediately informed the police. Superintendent of Police West Tripura Shankar Debnath and Additional SP West Tripura Anirban Das who reached the spot sent out a search squad and nabbed two accused.

SDPO Das said, “The investigation is in its initial stage. We have gathered some clues based on which the investigation will proceed further." Das also informed reporters that the bullets were fired from a factory-made Pistol.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is far better than the previous government. While receiving 'Bhaai Phonta' at CM’s official residence, CM Saha said that soon he will release data on the law and order situation of the state.

“Soon I will publish a white paper on law and order data and then people will understand that the law and order situation is in a better position in the state,” the CM said. He, however, admitted that some untoward incidents had taken place and necessary directions were given to Tripura Police for stringent action.

“Some incidents recently have taken place and I have directed the police to take strict actions against such incidents and to carry out the investigation. We have zero tolerance for crimes. We will compare the data of the law and order situation with our government and the previous government,” he said.