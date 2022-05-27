Dehradun: Two suspension bridges built across the Kali river along the Indo-Nepal border have been thrown open for the public and will facilitate over five dozen villages in both countries. The two bridges built by the Government of Nepal were jointly inaugurated by Dr. Ashish Chauhan, District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, and Dr. Upadhyay, District Magistrate of Darchula Nepal.

The first bridge has been constructed between Dharchula and Tawaghat in Pithoragarh, between Elagad in India and Badu in Nepal, while the second bridge has been built between Dwaisera and Lali in Nepal. On the occasion of the inauguration of the bridges, Pithoragarh DM Dr. Ashish Chauhan said that these new bridges will help the people on both sides a lot.

Local residents have expressed happiness with the commencement of traffic on these two suspension bridges. The security of the two bridges has been assigned to the SSB in India and armed guards in Nepal.

