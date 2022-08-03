Kathmandu: Two suspected terrorists were arrested from a Mumbai-bound flight at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday. The flight of Nepal Airlines RA-320 was supposed to take off at 1:10 local time. After Nepal Police received an information that two suspected terrorists are on board the flight, all passengers were offloaded.



The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two people believed to be the husband and wife, Nepal Airlines spokesperson Archana Khadka said. The police had received an information from Kailai District police that the accused were linked with some terrorist organisations and were travelling to Mumbai. Police are now thoroughly checking each and every passenger which will delay the flight. There were altogether 141 passengers on board the flight. (IANS)

