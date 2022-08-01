New Delhi: Two new suspected monkeypox patients have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash(LNJP) Hospital in Delhi. According to sources, the samples of the suspected patients have been sent to the lab for examination. Both the suspected patients are said to be around 30 years and are of African origin.

Also read: Centre swings into action, forms 'task force' to monitor monkeypox

A week ago, a patient was admitted to the hospital. As per the hospital administration, he has had a slow recovery. Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital has been made the nodal center for monkeypox by the Delhi government. In view of monkeypox infection in the hospital, an isolation ward of 6 beds has been made. In which 20 doctors, nurses, and technicians are on duty.