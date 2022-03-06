Rewari (Haryana): A family of councilors owns a unique house located in two states - Haryana and Rajasthan - with half of its portion built in one and the other half in the other state. The family also has a political history in both the states with the resident Hawa Singh being the current councilor of the Bhiwadi Municipality in Rajasthan, while his uncle Krishna Dayma is a former councilor of the Dharuhera Municipality in Haryana.

Tracing back the ancestral importance of the house, Dayma says that several generations of his family have been living in the house built on Bhiwadi Dharuhera border for a considerably long time. Spread across an area of 4,000 square yards, about 1,000 yards of the house fall in Haryana, while the remaining 3,000 are in Rajasthan. The house also receives its basic necessities like electricity and water supply from two different states - the water supply comes from Rajasthan, while the electricity comes from Haryana. Both the areas that encompass the house - Dharuhera of Rewari and Bhiwadi of Alwar - are industrially important areas in the region.

Two States: A unique house entwined with two cultures on Rajasthan-Haryana border

The family in general have two towns to call home with half of the children in the family attending schools in Rajasthan, while the other half in Haryana. The family has made it big in the political as well as social circles in both the states. Currently, a joint family of total 10 people lives in this house. While some members of the family have a close attachment with the state of Rajasthan, some others are fond of Haryana owing to their childhood memories, education, businesses, etc. The family considers this feeling of shared culture across two states as a special form of privilege.

