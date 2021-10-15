J&K: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and one soldier on Thursday have lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in the Mendhar sub-division of the Poonch district, Army officials said, adding that the gunbattle is still on in the Nar Khas forest area.

Indian Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in this dense forest.

According to police, vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote.

On October 12, five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of Poonch district.

On September 12, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces following a search operation in the upper reaches of Manjakote in the Rajouri district.

On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt on August 6.

