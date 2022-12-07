Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab): Two students were killed and one was severely injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle when they were heading to school on Wednesday morning.

The three sibling, students of of Anusar Muktsar's Akal Academy were on their way to school on motorcycle when a truck collided with it near the Memorial Gate on Jalalabad road in the district. Two of them, identified as Gursevak Singh (15) and his sister, Prabhjot Kaur (12) died on the spot their brother Navtej Singh (8) survived the accident and is currently being treated at Bhucho Private Hospital, said DSP Rajesh Kumar.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The police have also seized the truck but the driver is absconding. Kumar said that the police have lodged a case against the truck driver and also claimed that driver will be nabbed soon. The grandfather of the deceased told ETV Bharat that his family is disturbed by the loss and he blamed the speeding trucks overtaking two-wheelers for the incident.