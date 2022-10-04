Mumbai: As the politically charged Dussehra Melavas are all set to be celebrated in the Shivaji Park and MMRDA ground in Mumbai on Wednesday, the security around the respective areas has been beefed up. This will be the first time in the history of Maharashtra that two Dussehra Melavas will be held in Mumbai- by two factions of Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the sources, the Maharashtra government has deployed around 2000 personnel in the areas around the venues of these rallies. Other than the local police officials, EOW, crime branch, bomb disposal squad, SRPF, Rapid Action Force, and intelligence sleuths will also be deployed in these areas. The traffic authorities have also been directed to chalk out management plans in the purview of possible traffic congestion.

People from cities, towns, and villages across Maharashtra have left in thousands to reach Mumbai for the gatherings. The Maharashtra State Transport sources informed that approximately 15,000 to 20,000 Shinde supporters have booked 151 ST buses from Dhule alone, while supporters from other cities are also keen on reaching the national capital for the Dusshera Melava.

Meanwhile, a supporter of the Uddhav Thackeray faction has claimed that around 10,000 to 15,000 supporters from across the state have left for Mumbai. The rally is being looked at as a parameter to decide the strengths of the two Shiv Sena factions by many. People are curious to find whose rally would receive a better response, and who may be deemed as the consequent stronger faction of the Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, many have raised concerns about the possible obstruction in the state transport travel facilities with so many people commuting to Mumbai through the ST buses. Though the authorities have ensured that people traveling for reasons unrelated to Dussehra Melava will be adequately facilitated, they did not clarify how they plan on doing it.