Kulgam (J&K): The Principal Sessions Court in Kulgam convicted two accused in the 2009 murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Friday. The case pertains to a matter wherein a young couple was murdered on June 30, 2009, in the Bihi Bagh village of Kulgam district.

The police had nabbed the two accused and registered a double murder case against them earlier in 2009. Advocate Arshid Ahmed Baba said the court also ordered a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the accused, further stating that though courts take time, justice is still being served.

The Juvenile Justice authorities also declared that compensation of four lakh rupees will be given to the child of the murdered husband and wife. After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of both parties, the court decided that the accused deserved life imprisonment. Sessions Court Kulgam was presided over by Tahir Khursheed Raina and District and Sessions Judge Kulgam.