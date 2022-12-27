Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police registered a case against two Russian YouTubers as they entered the Imperial Twin Towers in the Tardeo area to record a stunt video on Monday. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the IPC. This has been told by Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

Besides it, police have arrested both the Russian YouTubers. They have been identified as Roman Proshin (33) and Maksim Shcherbakow (25). Meanwhile police have informed Russian Consulate about their arrest and the crime they have committed. Maksim was also accused of scaling Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2021. Mumbai Police will produce both the accused Russian YouTubers in Girgaon court today.

Reportedly, the duo had run upto the 58th storey of one of the towers through stairway and planned to descend from outside and film the stunt. A case has been registered under sections 452 (trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ironically, the guards stationed at security control room had seen them while ascending to 58th floor. Police further said that the security personnel on top floor asked them not to do stunt but they descended to 28th floor and managed to sneak on to the fifth floor.

They jumped into hillocks behind the towers when they saw five to six guards circling them. Consequently, they suffered hand and leg injuries. Although one was apprehended and the other managed to slip off. Later security personnel appealed him to surrender as his friend has received injuries on his leg then he surrendered.