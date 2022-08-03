Nalanda (Bihar): A minor child in a village here ingested a two rupee coin about two days ago, causing her difficulty in speaking, breathing and eating anything. The child was immediately rushed to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital in the Nalanda district after the incident came to light.

The child did not inform anything about the incident to her parents initially. But when she was unable to speak and developed a breathing problem, she conveyed her ordeal through sign language, after which she was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors, after attending to the child patient, performed an X-Ray on her which showed a two rupee coin stuck in the food pipe or oesophagus of the child's neck.

The doctors at Biharsharif Sadar Hospital have now referred the case to the Vardhaman Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Pawapuri, an advanced medical centre. "A two rupee coin was found stuck in the child's neck. For the first two days, the child didn't say anything to her parents. When she developed breathing complications and difficulty in taking food, then only she narrated her problems to her parents," informed Dr Rajshekhar, the surgeon at the Biharsharif Sadar Hospital.

"I have advised parents of the child to go in for surgical intervention because she is now unable to take food, is facing breathing problems and is even unable to speak. the coin needs to be removed immediately and surgical intervention is, therefore, a must," he added.