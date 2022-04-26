Agartala: The Food and Civil Supplies Department of Tripura has sealed two fair price ration shops after the department found discrepancies in stocks of food grains.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, while attending a programme at Lal Bahadur Club in Agartala on Monday, visited Ration Shop No. 82 with Food Department officials to seal it. The Chief Minister observed that the ration shop, which was supposed to have 1480 kg of rice had a stock of 3600 kg. He directed the authorities of the Food Department to seal the ration shop immediately after witnessing the corruption. The shop was run by one Saikat Bhowmik.

In a separate action, the officials of the food department conducted a raid at Ration Shop No. 3 run by Noni Banikin in Amtali area. During their raid, it was found that 77 kg of rice was stored in the ration shop, short by 4870 kg. There was a shortage of 139 kg of sugar, 73 kg of lentils and 614 kg of flour.

Also read: Around 900 party offices built illegally demolished in Tripura: CM Biplab Dev