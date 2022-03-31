Guwahati(Assam): Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are to be held on Thursday. The alliance of the ruling party BJP and UPPL fielded Pabitra Gogoi Margherita for one seat and UPPL put up Rwangwra Narzary for another at the Assam assembly.

Congress has fielded again former APCC president Ripun Bora for one seat while Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora are retiring, Congress had fielded only one candidate after losing the majority in Assam. In Assam, a candidate needs 43 votes to get elected. BJP and its allies have 83 out of 126 votes in the Assembly.

The numbers are enough for Margherita to get elected but UPPL alliance candidate Narzary is short of three votes. Congress (26), AIUDF (15), CPI (M), and Raijor Dal have 43 votes. A suspended Congress lawmaker is expected to vote for BJP and its ally. The BJP is likely to bag both seats as cross-voting is expected in the state.

Also Read: Contesting election under Mahajot was not my own decision: Assam Cong chief