Amritsar: Two men from Punjab's Amritsar have been booked in connection with the seizure of a large number of arms in Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Umesh Sood and Maninder Singh after police recovered 97 swords, 2 kukris and 9 scabbards from a courier company in Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to Maharashtra Police, these weapons are dangerous and could be used for violence in municipal elections. The arms were to be sent by courier from Punjab to Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.

As per Dighi senior police chief, Dilip Shinde, the weapons were hidden in two wooden boxes in the warehouse of a courier company at Dighi. Besides Umesh and Maninder, Anil Hoon from Aurangabad and Akash Patil from Ahmednagar have been arrested in the case. It is learned that Umesh, a resident of Punjab, had parcelled the weapon with Anil Mann of Aurangabad. Maninder had sent arms to Akash Patil from Ahmednagar. Police are investigating the purpose of the weapons cache.

Also read: Punjab police arrests 2 KZF terrorist, arms, ammunition recovered