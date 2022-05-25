Ahmedabad: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match of IPL 2022. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is expected to attend the game. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to accompany him. Moreover, millions of fans are expected to attend the IPL final, to be held in the world's largest cricket stadium.

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister may attend the game, for which the tickets have been sold out. The stadium would be packed with additional people for the Gujarat final. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on May 28, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive on May 29 at the sports enclave.

Security at the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave Narendra Modi Stadium has also been beefed up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the IPL final match to encourage sports.