Jammu Kashmir: Two policemen critically injured in militant ambush in Bandipora
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Srinagar: Two policemen were critically injured after militants attacked a police convoy in Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on Friday.
The injured personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Further details will follow.
