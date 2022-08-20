Ramgarh: Two people died after a car and a motorcycle were washed away by flood waters in Patratu Nalkari river in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district due to heavy rainfall in the state. The continuous heavy rains in the district have caused a spate in the water bodies. The strong water currents in the Patratu Nalkari river washed away a car and a bike leading to the death of the two motorists.

Their identification was not immediately known. Locals have retrieved the bodies from the river. They fear that more people might have drowned in the river. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them to the hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to identify the bodies. It is also not known how many people were in the car or riding the bike when they were washed away.

A team of divers has been rushed to the spot to search for possible bodies in the river. Heavy rains and gusty winds have hit normal life in Jharkhand by disrupting surface and air traffic and snapping power transmission lines in the state. The heavy downpour and wind uprooted trees in many areas of the capital Ranchi, including the university gate leading to disruption in traffic. A big tree also fell on the middle of the road near Girls High School on Bariatu Road, Ranchi thereby blocking the road.

