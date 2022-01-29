Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Two people were murdered in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Boya Muneendraiah, a native of Kamavaram village, has seven acres of agricultural land. Besides his land, there was unused land and a man identified as Vadde Mallikarjun was cultivating it. As Muneendraiah kept his land for sale, Mallikarjun came forward to buy it and gave some amount as advance. However, Mallikarjuna's family started to cultivate the land without paying the full amount and registration. The land dispute between the two reached the court after Munindrayya objected to it. Mallikarjuna did not leave the farm despite the verdict in favour of Munindrayya.

Munindrayya. sought the help of local YSRCP leader Mahendra Reddy. Mallikarjuna came to know about it and held a media conference with BJP leaders. Videos were posted on social media of the YSRCP leader in the name of the land grabber.

YSRCP leader Mahendra Reddy sent some people to Mallikarjuna's house to find out why such allegations were being levelled against him on social media.

Sarpanch's brother Shivappa and 30 others went to Mallikarjun's house. Already ready with the plan, Mallikarjuna, Raju, Ramanji, Ishwar, Gopal, Chandra, along with some other women, attacked them with stones. Those who resisted were sprayed with acid in a field sprayer.

Shivappa and Bhaskar alias Gattu Eeranna were attacked with sharp weapons like hunting knives, axes and chisels and then poured petrol and set them on fire. Shivappa died on the spot and Eeranna died while shifting to a hospital. Satyappa, Bazarappa, Ayyappa, Peddatimoti and Ismail, who were injured in the clash, were shifted to Adoni Government Hospital. Bajarappa and Satyappa were in critical condition and were shifted to Kurnool General Hospital.

Kurnool SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy inspected the spot and spoke with the victims at the hospital. He said the accused in the attack were absconding and a case had been registered against them. He said the search operation was launched with four special teams to nab the accused.

