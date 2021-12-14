Jammu (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested two people with a pistol near Jammu Airport, officials said.

"A team of police station Satwari led by SHO Inspector Deepak Jasrotia while on patrolling duty near Airport Jammu found one vehicle (Baleno) bearing number JKO2CE-5360 parked on the roadside in darkness," the police spokesman said.

He further said, "The team inquired the persons sitting in the vehicle on which the persons started shouting and assaulted the police officials on duty, but were overpowered swiftly by the police team."

Also read: Two police personnel dead, 12 injured in militant attack in Srinagar

"During the search, a Chinese pistol along with magazine was recovered from their possession, which they had carried for committing some serious crime in the area," police added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under FIR number 282/2021 under section 353/34 IPC, 7/25 Arms Act at PS Satwari.

"A case has been registered. Two persons identified as Randeep Singh and Lobjot Singh—both residents of Nanak Nagar, Jammu have also been arrested. Also, the vehicle was seized," police said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on.