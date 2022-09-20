Simdega (Jharkhand): A man was lynched to death while his partner was severely injured by villagers suspecting the duo of being goat thieves in Jharkhand's Simdega. The incident took place on the evening of September 17. Following the incident, police have arrested one accused while five others are still on the run.

On Saturday night Jinnat Nayak and Jagdish Nayak were returning to their home from Biru. Meanwhile, their vehicle ran out of fuel. Jagdish headed towards the house of Bansi Lohra, who was known to him in Lohra Toli, while Jinnat remained with the vehicle. Minutes later Jinnat heard screams and rushed towards the spot and saw Jagdish being thrashed by a group of people. As he tried to stop them, the mob attacked him as well.

Also read: Barber lynched as he kills customer after a tiff on payment of shave in Nanded

Later, the matter was reported by a local on Dial 100. Police immediately reached the spot and admitted both persons to the Sadar Hospital. While Jinnat's condition was not that severe, Jagdish had to be referred to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment. He, however, succumbed on the way.

The accused arrested by police alleged that Jagdish and Jinnat were trying to "steal goats from his house" and that he caught them red-handed while "untying the goats". He claimed that he and his companions then thrashed them up and handed them over to the police. Simdega Sadar police station in-charge Dayanand Kumar said police are looking for five other people accused in the case.