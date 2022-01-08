Giridih: Two members of the endangered primitive Birhor tribal community were found dead in a well in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Birhor (22 years) and Damru Birhor (24 years) and both were daily wage workers.

Both the deceased were residents of village Kala Patthar Birhortanda under Sariya block. As per the information, three people including Ajay Birhor and Damru Birhor had gone to work as daily wagers to Orvathanda. On Thursday evening, on their way back home, they stopped at a liquor shop and had a drink.

The stretch between the liquor shop and village has a huge well with negligible mount, now it's been assumed that under the influence of alcohol they sat over the well's mount and fell into it after losing their balance. When they did not return home on Thursday night, their kin started looking for them for the whole Friday but in vain.

On Saturday morning, when some people visited the well they found both dead and floating in the well. After that, they informed their relatives, and later the local administration got alerted about the incident.

As the incident came to light, officials and local leaders reached the spot and enquired about the incident.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Manoj Kumar Gupta, said that Rs 30,000 compensation will be given to the families of the deceased under the Social Security Scheme. Along with these food items will also be provided to them.

As per the police officials, the body has been sent for postmortem and legal formalities are underway.

Birhor people belong to tribal/Adivasi communities, traditionally nomadic, living primarily in the Indian state of Jharkhand.