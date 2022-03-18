Amethi: In an unfortunate turn of events on a festival day, two people died while seven people got injured in a dispute about applying color on Holi in the Babupur Revna area of Amethi. The doctors have referred two of the injured people to Lucknow, while the district officer and the superintendent of police inspected the spot and have initiated legal action. Also sent the dead bodies for the post mortem.

It is being said that while playing Holi, there was a dispute about applying color between two groups and the situation became so uncontrollable that sticks and sharp weapons got involved. All the injured were brought to the hospital for treatment, where two people died during treatment.

SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav informed that Akhand Pratap Singh (32) and Shivraj Pasi (55) died, while Sarvesh (25) Rajkumari (35) Pramod (18), and Shivani (14) were among seven injured.

Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Dinesh Singh said, "Along with me, District Officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra came to the spot and the police have been deployed for additional security." SP added, "the strictest action will be taken against the culprits as soon as the complaint is received."

