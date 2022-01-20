Saran: Amid a huge number of people arrested on the charges of being involved in the anti-prohibition activities, the fatalities due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar remains high.

Four more deaths allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor is reported in Sujanpur village of Saran district in Bihar on Wednesday. Saran is reporting continuous deaths because of spurious liquor. On Tuesday, also Jagdishpur village under the Maker police station area reported two new deaths, taking the total count to six as per the local reports.

According to police, those who died on Wednesday have been identified as Krishna Mahto (45), Ramnath Rai (55), and Anil Mistry (40), while those who died on the wee hours of Thursday have been identified as Bharat Rai (40), Brij Bihari Rai (70) and Mohammad Isha (45).

Police said autopsy reports of Ramnath Rai and Mohammad Isha had ruled out the presence of toxic methanol in their blood but reports of their viscera are still awaited.

Of the three who have fallen ill, Paltan Mahto (45) and Sanjay Baitha (22) are said to have lost their vision allegedly after consuming spurious liquor and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, while Suraj Baitha (26) has been referred to Patna in a critical condition.

However, the Supredendient of police Santosh Kumar said he will only be able to comment after autopsy reports come to him

As per the locals, the total count of deaths is around 8, but it has not been confirmed yet. For now, six deaths have been confirmed by the relatives of the deceased and they had accepted the consumption of alcohol. It's being suspected that the death count may rise as many nearby villages have reported people are facing serious health issues since they had consumed alcohol.

After the incident, MLA from Darauli Satyadev Ram reached Bungalow Basantpur village to console the family of the deceased, Mohamad Irfan.

Meanwhile, a villager Satyadev Ram levelled serious allegations against the police personnel. He alleged that the police are themselves indulged in the illegal supply of liquor and now they are threatening some villagers not to admit the consumption of alcohol, otherwise action will be taken against them.

