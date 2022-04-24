Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that the two militants killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday night were identified as Pakistan's Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah affiliated with Jaish outfit. The IGP Kashmir said they were active since 2018 in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: Both the killed JeM #terrorists are #Pakistani. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades etc were recovered from their possession. Search still going on, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement this morning on his Twitter handle.

"The killed JeM terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan. They were #categorised terrorists & active since the year 2018 in the areas of Kulgam-Shopian districts, " he added. The encounter broke out on Saturday night in the Mirhama area of Kulgam after security forces cordoned the area following a tip-off about the presence of the militants there.

Also read: LeT militant killed in J-K encounter; Major tragedy averted before I-Day, says Kashmir IG